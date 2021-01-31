Leipzig down Leverkusen to snag vital points in Bundesliga title race

BERLIN, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — Second-placed Leipzig carved out a hard-earned victory over third-placed Bayer Leverkusen on Christopher Nkunku’s sole goal in the 19th round of Bundesliga on Saturday.

The hosts took the reins from the kick-off and piled on the pace while Leverkusen kept all its men behind the ball to lurk for fast-break opportunities.

However, both defensive lines dictated the pace in the first half and neutralized all offensive actions in the midfield, leaving both goalkeepers with no work.

Things changed after the restart and Leipzig broke the deadlock on 51 minutes when Nkunku caught Florian Wirtz flatfooted inside the box before drilling the ball from 13 meters into the far post corner.

The “Werkself” tried to respond and pressed frenetically for the equalizer but for all that it was Leipzig who missed the golden chance to put the result beyond in the 62nd minute as Alexander Sorloth rattled the right post before Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky defused Dani Olmo’s rebound from very close range.

In the dying minutes of the match, Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi secured his side the narrow win as he parried Patrik Schick’s attempt from five meters.

The last chance of the match fell to Leipzig though, as Marcel Sabitzer’s free-kick from 17 meters hit the crossbar.

With the result, Leipzig sits seven points adrift of leaders Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen slip from third to the fourth position in the Bundesliga standings.

“It was a top clash without our top soccer. It was an evenly balanced game on eye level with the difference that Leipzig scored, and we didn’t. Our results are not satisfying at the moment,” Leverkusen head coach Peter Bosz said.

“It was a rough game with many fouls. It was a game that could have ended 1-1 or even goalless. It was a top clash, and the pressure was there for both teams. Both teams can perform better but at the end of the day these three points are very important for us,” Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann said.

The following matches complete the 19th round on Sunday: relegation threatened Cologne clash with newly promoted Arminia Bielefeld and in-form Wolfsburg encounter Freiburg. Enditem