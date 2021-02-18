Leipzig: No goal-getter, no silverware

By Oliver Trust

BERLIN, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — Deep disappointment took hold of RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann after the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League last 16 first leg.

The 33-year-old recently spoke about his growing desire to win some silverware and now had to realize that his squad lacks the quality to win major trophies.

“Our biggest problem is not our mistakes; it’s how we fail to convert our big chances,” Nagelsmann said.

The duel against Liverpool’s German coach Juergen Klopp again revealed that Leipzig has failed to compensate for the loss of their best forward, Timo Werner, who left for Chelsea last summer.

Nagelsmann’s strategy of sharing the load on several shoulders hasn’t paid off.

None of Werner’s successors has managed to score more than 4 goals in the Bundesliga. Last season Werner scored 20 goals after 21 matches, more than one third of the team’s total of 53.

In the 2020/2021 season, the club only scored 37 goals.

“If a top side invests 60 million in a player, they will benefit right away. If you spend 15 million, the player increases your options but he has to develop,” Nagelsmann said.

Leipzig has to follow its financial rules, he added. “Strikers, delivering goals, at least cost 50 million or more. We have our borders. You can’t say we didn’t care for the loss enough.”

Nagelsmann admitted that he misses Werner’s efficiency. “Some clubs have a goal-getter delivering at least 10 goals. At some stage, we need one here. There doesn’t seem a replacement for Timo. We have to work on that, but it takes time.”

Before the start of the season and in the recent winter break, Leipzig invested 50 million in four players without noticing any big improvement.

Fleming Poulsen, Emil Forsberg, Angelino, Marcel Sabitzer, and Christopher Nkunku have combined to score four goals. 20-million Alexander Sorloth (RB Salzburg/1) is struggling to break through.

After the side from eastern Germany reached the 2019 German Cup final and then the Champions League semifinals last season, expectations have grown within the club.

Because RB made its way up to the first tier only six years ago, Nagelsmann demands patience.

Simultaneously, the young manager has to deal with his ambitions of winning a title in the near future. Nagelsmann claimed it doesn’t take much to end up as winners someday. “That’s in my mind all the time,” he said.

According to him, Liverpool won the game because of its quality up front, “not because we didn’t deliver a good performance. I didn’t see a big difference during the 90 minutes. The LFC just used the presents we gave them.”

Nagelsmann claimed his side is good enough to close the gaps soon. Two options remain for him and RB this season. In the Bundesliga, the team is only four points away from the top of the table Bayern Munich.

In the Champions League, Nagelsmann hasn’t given up hopes of striking back in the second leg as games behind closed doors don’t allow Liverpool play in front of their frenetic fans. Enditem