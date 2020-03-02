Leipzig play out 1-1 draw with Leverkusen in Bundesliga

BERLIN, March 1 (Xinhua) — Runners-up Leipzig dropped points in the title race after sharing the spoils with Bayer Leverkusen following a 1-1 at the closer of the 24th round in Bundesliga on Sunday.

Both sides started offensively minded into the encounter as chances were created at both end of the pitch in the early stages.

Leverkusen’s Kerem Demirbay needed five minutes to produce the first clearcut opportunity after testing Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi from 20 meters.

As the match progressed, the visitors increased the pressure and kept Leipzig’s defence busy as Kai Havertz and Lucas Alario came close from promising positions.

The “Werkself” efforts eventually paid off at the half-hour mark when Havertz’ good build-up work allowed Leon Bailey to open the scoring.

Leverkusen’s advantage did not last long as Leipzig responded well and restored parity two minutes later as Patrik Schick nodded home Christopher Nkunku’s pinpoint free kick into the box.

After the restart, Leipzig turned up and gained the upper hand still without posing too much threat to Leverkusen’s well positioned defence.

The visitors attacks looked more dangerous but neither Alario nor Demirbay were able to make the most of their chances.

Both sides continued to lurk for the winner but neither team were able to break through the tie and to take all three points.

With the draw, Leipzig suffered a setback in the title race as they sit three point adrift of front runners Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen stay on the 5th place of the standings.

Elsewhere, Wolfsburg extended their unbeaten run to five games after playing out a 2-2 stalemate with newly-promoted Union Berlin.

Union established a two-goal lead within 56 minutes through the goals from Sebastian Andersson and Marvin Friedrich before the “Wolves” rallied back and snatched a late draw on the goals from Yannick Gerhardt and Wout Weghorst.

With the result, Wolfsburg remain on the 7th position whereas Union Berlin recaptured the 10th place in the Bundesliga table.