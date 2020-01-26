Leipzig sign Dinamo Zagreb’s midfielder Olmo

BERLIN, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Leipzig have reinforced their midfield with the signing of Spain international Dani Olmo from Dinamo Zagreb, the Bundesliga front runners confirmed in an official statement on Saturday.

The 21-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal until summer 2024 and received the jersey number 25.

“I have of course observed Leipzig’s successful path in recent years. It is a young, attractive club that convinces me with its philosophy,” Olmo told the club’s official homepage.

Leipzig’s new arrival played since 2014 for Dinamo where he made overall 105 appearances to score 23 goals.

His performances on the pitch earned him a call-up for Spain’s national team where he made his debut against Malta in November 2019. Three minutes after his fielding against Malta, he scored his debut goal.

“We are very happy that we were able to convince Dani Olmo despite many offers from European top flight clubs. At the age of 21, he is far from the end of his development. I am sure that Dani fits perfectly in every way. We will have a lot of fun with him in the future,” Leipzig’s sporting director Markus Krosche said.

Bundesliga leaders Leipzig host third placed Borussia Monchengladbach at the 20th round on Saturday. Enditem