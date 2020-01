People work at the construction site of Leishenshan Hospital in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, on Jan. 26, 2020. Leishenshan Hospital is the second makeshift hospital being built in Wuhan, the center of a coronavirus outbreak in central China. With a capacity of 1,300 to 1,500 beds, Leishenshan hospital will be put into use on Feb. 5. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)