Leishman, Woods in mix at PGA Torrey Pines

Australia’s Marc Leishman and Tiger Woods are in the hunt while Spanish ace Jon Rahm has taken an early share of the lead on day one of the US PGA Tour event at Torrey Pines.

Ram, who won the event in 2017, rocketed to four under par through 11 holes on Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open.

World No.3 Rahm is tied atop the leaderboard with Xinjun Zhang and Sebastian Cappelen at the famed California course.

World No.2 McIlroy picked up where he left off from a four-win 2019 season, putting himself in contention at three under.

Also at three under was Australian world No.28 Leishman, who carded three birdies in his opening nine holes, having begun on the front nine of the North course at Torrey Pines.

Woods, who has won nine US PGA Tour events at Torrey Pines including the 2008 US Open, was one under through 11 holes to sit three behind the lead.

Next best of the Australians after Leishman was Aaron Baddeley at two under, with countrymen Cameron Percy and Rhein Gibson were one under.

Recent Sony Open winner Cameron Smith was at even par, while two-time Farmers winner Jason Day (two over), Cameron Davis (three over), John Senden (four over) and Matt Jones (five over) were struggling on day one.