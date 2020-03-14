Lenzing posts 22% drop in 2019 profit, expects further…

VIENNA, March 12 – Austrian fibres producer Lenzing on Thursday reported a 22% slump in 2019 profit due to a drop in prices and lower standard fibre volumes and said it expects its 2020 results to fall further.

Net profit decreased to 114.9 million euros ($129.8 million) on 3% lower revenues of 2.11 billion euros in 2019, the group said.

It said it plans to lower its 2019 dividend to 1 euro per share from 5 euros per share the previous year.

($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Thomas Seythal)