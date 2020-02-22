Leo Messi repeats commitment to Barca

MADRID, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — FC Barcelona striker Leo Messi has said he has no intention of leaving the club despite recent disagreements with its directors.

Messi’s recent public falling out with Sporting Director Eric Abidal after Abidal had said some players had not given 100 percent in former coach Ernesto Valverde’s last games in charge had provoked fears among some Barca fans that Messi would take up the option in his contract to walk away from the club at the end of the current season.

However, speaking in an interview with the ‘El Mundo Deportivo’ newspaper, the striker said this was not the case.

“I have said many times that while the club and the people still want me then there will be no problem on my behalf,” he said.

“I have also said a lot of times that I want to be here and for everything to be good: for people to be happy with the club and for us to have a winning project. My idea is to stay at the club. I want to win another Champions League and I want to continue winning league titles,” commented Messi.

The striker said the clause which means he could leave for free was irrelevant.

“The decision to stay or go was always in my hands, not just because of the clause. I have had the chance to leave the club on many occasions. There have been clubs willing and able to pay my release clause, but it never occurred to me to go and I’m not thinking about leaving now either.”

“I’ll say it again: if the club wants me, there is no problem,” insisted Messi.