Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Shirtless While On Malibu Beach With Girlfriend Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone were spotted chilling on a private Malibu beach Sunday. The 45-year-old actor was photographed shirtless with blue swim trunks while in the waters.

DiCaprio’s girlfriend sported a black thong bikini, photos shared by Page Six shows. The couple was joined by a few friends as they hung out along the shore.

DiCaprio and Morrone have been together since December 2017. They made their Oscars debut in February. It was also the first time the actor brought a date since 2005 when he showed up with model Gisele Bundchen. DiCaprio reportedly met Morrone through Al Pacino, who previously dated the model’s mother, Lucila Solá.

As previously reported, DiCaprio helped Morrone celebrate her 23rd birthday on a yacht in Los Angeles in June. The couple was seen partying with friends to celebrate the occasion. Page Six obtained photos from the event where guests wore cowboy hats and western attire. “The Vampire Diaries” star Nina Dobrev, Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, and actors Kevin Connolly and Lukas Haas, were among some of the guests.

Last year, DiCaprio was linked to “A Star is Born” actress Lady Gaga and the rumors began when the two were spotted playing together at the singer’s Born This Way Foundation gala in Los Angeles.

“Leo’s love of poker is well known, so that would be an easy way for him to hide the fact he was actually at the party with her,” one source claimed. “If I were [DiCaprio], I wouldn’t want it getting out there either, given that he’s supposed to be close buddies with her ex,” the insider added referring to Bradley Cooper.