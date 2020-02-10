Leroy Sane facing transfer decision as Juventus join race for Man City winger

Manchester City star Leroy Sane has not made a Premier League appearance this season due to injury however there is still plenty of interest in the winger

Leroy Sane is reportedly wanted by Juventus with the Serie A giants joining Bayern Munich in a potential battle for the Manchester City star.

Sane suffered a serious knee injury during the Community Shield in August and has not made a Premier League appearance so far this season.

But, with the German having just 18 months left on his contract at the Etihad, transfer interest in the 24-year-old is as high as ever.

Sane was understood to have been Bayern Munich’s top target last summer and the Bundesliga giants are expected to be back in for the German when the transfer window reopens.

But Italian outlet CalcioMercato now claim Juventus are keen to pair Sane with Cristiano Ronaldo in their attack.

It means Sane will have a decision to make about his future come the summer, should both Juve and Bayern show their hands.

City boss Pep Guardiola mentioned last month how Sane’s future is not down to him.

“It’s a question for Leroy, his agents and the club, I’m not involved in that,” the former Barcelona and Bayern boss said.

“What’s important now is that he has to recover well, that’s the most important thing, and after that he knows what we think of him, that we believe in him and after that it depends on him and the club.

“I was the guy who pushed for the club and convinced him to come here even though he didn’t play regularly for Schalke.

“I have no doubts about him and his quality but what I’ve said many times is each one has his own family, desires, dreams and, above that, I cannot do anything else.”

City are believed to have offered Sane a contract extension with the winger never officially turning it down.

He could still feature this season with Guardiola confirming Sane is back training following his injury in August.

Guardiola said: “Sane started to train with us, good news, and he moves surprisingly really well, it was nice to see him back.

“I don’t know. He needs a little bit more time I think. But we will see.”