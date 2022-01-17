Les Grobstein: Who Was He?

Les Grobstein, a sportscaster, was found dead in his Elk Grove Village home on Monday.

Grobstein, who had been a Chicago radio sportscaster for over 50 years, died unexpectedly at the age of 69.

Grobstein’s illustrious career allowed him to collaborate with other sportscasters such as Larry Lujack and Steve Dahl, who had previously opined that Grobstein’s passion for sports was potentially excessive.

Grobstein’s love of sports began when he was seven years old and went to a Cubs-Phillies baseball game at Wrigley Field.

He went to the game with his grandfather and was a full-fledged sports fan by the time he was ten.

In a 1997 interview with Chicago Reader, Grobstein’s childhood friend Paul Vladen said, “He used to go to the games with a little tape recorder and do his own play-by-play.”

“He was always keeping score, and he still is.

And those scorecards are kept by him.

He has thousands upon thousands of scorecards.

He created special tapes for his friends, which we dubbed the Grobbo tapes, that contained sports updates.”

Grobstein told Chicago Reader at the time that his passion far exceeded that of his coworkers.

It was because of it that he was able to get on the radio.

Grobstein had said, “I went everywhere–I mean everywhere.”

He was at the right place at the right time to cover the 1977 New York blackout.

His achievement was the result of covering the Indians’ game against the Red Sox and then driving through the night to get to New York in time to cover the Cubs’ game against the Mets.

He rushed to the Belmont racetrack after the game to cover a horserace before heading to Shea Stadium for the blackout.

“They immediately put me on the air,” he said.

“That story was broken by me.”

Grobstein’s colleague Danny Parkins paid tribute to him in a post on Monday morning, calling him a “legend.”

“The Grobber was a radio legend in Chicago.”

It’s been on the air for over 50 years.

Les was the perfect fit for FIFTY The Score, which is one of the last places in the country to have live and local overnight sports radio.

Kathy and Scott, his partner, have my condolences.

“I was there,” says the narrator.

