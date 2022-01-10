Leslie Grace is spotted on set of Glasgow Batgirl in the first photos from the shoot.

Set pieces have been erected and the main actress has been spotted during filming for the latest DC blockbuster in Glasgow.

Over the next week, crews will be filming scenes for the film.

Glasgow has officially begun filming for the new Batgirl film.

For the new film starring Leslie Grace as the new female vigilante, crews will take over various city streets to create the fictional metropolis of Gotham City.

Work on St Vincent Street began today (January 10) and will continue to the Trongate, Glasgow Cross, and the Saltmarket.

On set in Springburn, Batgirl was spotted wearing a Gotham City Police Department T-shirt.

Pictures taken of the streets being used for filming show custom-made graffiti and an impressive Batman mural being created for filming on Parnie Street.

For filming purposes, crews also built a Chinese restaurant, a Polish shop, and a diner.

The first images from Batgirl’s Glasgow filming

The film, which also stars K Simmons and Brendan Fraser, is the latest installment in the DC Extended Universe franchise, which includes films such as Justice League, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and Suicide Squad.

Michael Keaton is set to reprise his role as Batman in The Flash, which includes scenes shot in Glasgow.

Prior to a number of noisy action sequences, local residents were offered earplugs and blackout blinds.

American Night, a production company, sent letters to local residents and businesses this week in advance of possible late-night filming in and around the Trongate area until 1.30 a.m.

The producers have issued a warning about noisy filming and the use of bright lights as part of this, and have offered earplugs and blackout window covers as alternatives.

“Considering the anti-social hours of some of our work,” the letter said, “we can provide black-out material for windows andor foam earplugs to anyone who feels they may need them.”

“Glasgow City Council has granted us permission to erect temporary road closures during our filming and related work to ensure the safety of the general public as well as our film crew.”

“As previously stated, there could be.

Short summary of Infosurhoy