Let people living there tell real story about Xinjiang: Chinese diplomat

LONDON, March 27 (Xinhua) — People of all ethnic groups living in China’s Xinjiang are best positioned to tell the real story there, said a Chinese diplomat in an online media briefing about Xinjiang.

Speaking at the online conference “Xinjiang is a Wonderful Land,” co-hosted with the government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Chinese Embassy in Britain, Charge d’Affaires Yang Xiaoguang said Friday that for some time, certain forces bent on containing China have fabricated a large amount of “lies of the century” about Xinjiang.

They used these lies to demonize China and interfere in China’s internal affairs in order to serve their political agenda, Yang said, noting that some countries even proposed the so-called “sanction” against China, which is strongly opposed and rejected by the Chinese side.

“China does not stir up trouble, but China is not afraid when others do. China never provokes confrontation with anyone, but if anyone is bent on confronting China, we are ready to keep them company,” Yang said.

About the real story of Xinjiang, Yang said that first of all, those living there should have a say, and the people of all ethnic groups in the region are best positioned to tell that.

It is hoped that people in the UK will overcome prejudice, reject the lies and refuse to spread them, and contribute to a better mutual understanding between the two countries and the sound development of the bilateral relations, he added.

Shawkat Imin, director of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, pointed out in his keynote speech that the recent rumors about Xinjiang are “totally untrue” and people who spread the rumors are only interested in creating the so-called Xinjiang issue to undermine the security and stability in Xinjiang and hold back China’s development.

“We strongly condemn and firmly oppose this,” he said, adding that the efforts of the government of Xinjiang are open, aboveboard and honest for the benefit of the people of all ethnic groups, and that Xinjiang welcomes visitors and hopes they will learn more about the region.

He introduced the current situation of Xinjiang in many aspects, including economic development, poverty alleviation, ethnic unity, religious harmony, people’s livelihood and anti-terrorism efforts.

Xinjiang officials, Yang and local citizens also answered questions from participants and media attending the conference on Xinjiang’s human rights protection, freedom of religion, vocational education and training centers, cotton production and China’s announcement of sanctions on relevant individuals and entities from the UK.

Over 100 people and 18 media agencies attended the conference. Enditem