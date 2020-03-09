Let the sun shine later as daylight saving time back…

Like clockwork, daylight saving time strikes again this weekend.

Daylight savings across much of the U.S. takes place at 2am EST, at which point the clocks will jump forward an hour to 3am.

Digital devices should automatically shift forward from 2am to 3am.

However you may still need to change the dial on your manual clocks, so consider setting clocks an hour ahead before bed Saturday night.

Daylight will begin to last longer into the evening but the sun will take an hour longer to emerge in the morning.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Standard time returns November 1

A poll last year by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 7 in 10 Americans preferred not to switch back and forth to mark daylight saving time. But there was no agreement on which time clocks ought to follow.

At least 26 states are considering legislation related to the practice of changing clocks twice a year, including the three West Coast states, according the National Conference of State Legislatures.

That’s the most number of states with bills on the issue since the group started tracking the topic five years ago, said Jim Reed, who has been following daylight saving bills for the conference.

Florida passed a similarly conditional measure in 2018, while Washington State House of Representatives passed a measure in 2019 that would make those later sunsets permanent in the state all year.