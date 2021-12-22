Let us regulate ourselves because Britain has devolved into a madhouse of ridiculous Covid rules.

WHAT a strange country we’ve turned into.

The government has been debating whether or not we should be allowed to celebrate Christmas this year for the past few days.

And it appears that we will be able to do so for the time being.

However, if you have any plans from Boxing Day onwards, be cautious.

Much of New Year’s Eve appears to be in jeopardy.

Consider some of today’s peculiarities if that sounds like a phrase you’ve never heard before.

Last year, there was a big debate about whether a Scotch egg counts as a substantial meal — a strangely undefined amount of food we had to order if we wanted a pint.

In case some overzealous police force in the Peak District sent up a drone and zapped us with a laser (or a fine), we couldn’t drive too far for our daily stroll in lockdown.

Couples who did not live together were prohibited from having sex.

You could, however, stay in a hotel.

You could go to the supermarket and buy enough booze to sink a battleship, but if you tried to buy clothes for your kids, you’d be sentenced to death.

Remember that scumbag cop who told a family they couldn’t stand in their front yard because “people died yesterday”?

The craziness went on and on.

Nothing seems to have changed in the past year.

Consider the government’s Plan B rule, which allows people to sing in a place of worship without wearing face masks.

It was quickly pointed out that being required to wear a mask in a supermarket but not in a church is strange.

Is it possible to go around the local Co-op without a mask if they sing?

This would be “hard to justify,” according to Downing Street.

What isn’t these days, after all?

After all, we live in a country with some of the oddest priorities imaginable.

In England, we are currently told by the government that we should all work from home if we can.

We can, however, go to parties as well.

We got ourselves into this mess largely because it became clearer with each leaked story from No10 that the people in charge of our lives were breaking the rules.

While the rest of us were told we couldn’t even visit dying relatives, the Prime Minister and his advisers were invited to enjoy wine and cheese in the garden of No10.

What a shame that the wine and cheese exemption was not made known to the nation’s hospices.

However, due to…

