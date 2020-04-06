Let’s talk about Europe

Many wonder these days where is Europe? The media have shown us images of the arrival in Italy of a team of Cuban doctors, of the collaboration of the Russian military, of the reception of medical equipment donated by China … Meanwhile, the lack of solidarity of the European Union is pointed out. Does this image respond to reality, to facts, to data? Has the European response been so disappointing so far? I think that to answer this question, it is necessary to attend to three considerations.

First, the Treaties provide that public health powers remain in the hands of the Member States. The Union can only support its action, never replace it. The harmonization of the national provisions of … See More.