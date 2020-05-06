Letter from a young man isolated by coronavirus: “It has been several weeks since the Government said that the tests would begin and we are still waiting”

It is striking that the Minister for Equality has had four tests and the rest of the young Spanish working population none because we are not at risk.

On April 17 it was three weeks since I completely lost my sense of smell and taste, but since they were not the main symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, they just told you to stay home.

During those weeks I insisted, both on the phone from the Madrid coronavirus and the health center, asking how to proceed to do the test and nobody gave me solutions. They are dedicated to passing the ball to each other.

I am one of those who live outside their hometown, since I am from Murcia but I live in Madrid, where I work at a College and I am in contact with many people, so I cannot risk going and infecting them.

In my house the situation has been much worse. I live with older people, almost all at-risk populations. Six of them were admitted to hospitals for being positive in Covid-19. One of them, an 80-year-old priest, did not return.

Due to the symptoms I had, I had to ask for the withdrawal, but nobody gives you solutions to do tests to confirm that you have it or that you have already passed it. Several weeks have passed since the Government said that the mass tests would begin in a few days and we are still waiting.

We are many young workers who are helpless and neglected by the ineffectiveness and ineptitude of this Government, which is dedicated to buying failed tests, masks in poor condition and unable to provide solutions.

* Javier Arias Lucas lives in Madrid.

