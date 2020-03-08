Letter to Hannah Clarke and three children as Allison Baden-Clay’s mother compares horrific killings

Hannah Clarke’s best friend has shared a tear-jerking letter in memory of the slain mother and her three children as grieving loved ones prepare for their funeral.

The 31-year-old mother was murdered by her husband Rowan Baxter, 42, who set her car on fire while she was dropping their children Laianah, aged four, Aaliyah, six, and Trey, three, off at school in Brisbane last month.

The youngsters died at the scene while Hannah succumbed to her horrific burns at Royal Brisbane Hospital later that day. Baxter killed himself at the scene.

Ms Clarke’s closest friend Nikki Brooks penned an open letter to the mother-of-three ahead of the family’s funeral on Monday.

‘I can scarcely believe it’s been just a few weeks since you so tragically left us, the splitting of our hearts deafeningly loud, and the ache of your absence is so heavy it’s hard to bear. How could this world keep turning without you and our little angels?’ Ms Brooks wrote in the letter, published by Now To Love.

‘You always made me laugh even when I knew deep down you were hurting more than any of us could imagine. Over the years we sure made some mischief, but we always had each other’s backs.’

She apologised to Ms Clarke for not being able to protect her and promised she would cherish the memories they created before her life was cut short.

‘You carried the weight of the world on your shoulders, and we all wish now we could’ve lightened your load. I’m sorry I couldn’t protect you. That light will shine forever in the next place you go. I’ll never forget you my brilliant friend,’ she wrote.

Meanwhile, the mother of murdered mother Allison Baden-Clay, Vanessa Fowler, has spoken of the similarities between the quadruple murder-suicide and the killing of her daughter.

She noted both women were ‘strong and determined and loving mothers’, but suffered horrific emotional abuse prior to they were killed.

‘A lot of people, as we were, are looking for the physical signs,’ she told The Australian.

‘We didn’t see bruises on her body and broken arms and legs, and we thought ”well it can’t be that bad”. But of course there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes.

‘I think the same was with Hannah Clarke – there was this gradual power and control over her and the gradual lowering of her self-esteem and all that emotional abuse. That was very much what happened with Allison as well.’

The body of Allison Baden-Clay was discovered in Kholo Creek Bridge in April 2012 after her husband Gerard reported her missing.

An investigation later revealed he had killed his wife in their Brookfield home and dumped her body near a creek before calling the police.

He was charged with her murder nearly two months later and found guilty in 2014 after a one-month trial.

The heartbroken mother of slain mum Tara Brown has spoken out on the murder of Hannah Clarke while calling for tougher laws to curb domestic violence.

Natalie Hinton lost her daughter when she was killed in a brutal domestic violence attack on the Gold Coast in 2015.

Ms Brown was 24 years old when she was ran off a road by her estranged boyfriend who then bashed her to death with a fire hydrant cover.

Ms Hinton told the Gold Coast Bulletin the horrific murder of Hannah Clarke and her children last week forced her to relive the painful memories of losing her daughter.

‘It brought it all back. It was very similar to Tara’s case,’ she said. ‘Because it was once again a most public display of domestic violence murder.

‘Every domestic violence murder brings it flooding back for me, but because Hannah’s was so similar in circumstances it was a big hit last week… We need a new law that will stop these men.’

Ms Clarke, 31, was killed in Camp Hill, Brisbane, on February 19 after her husband Rowan Baxter, 42, doused her and their children in petrol before setting their car alight.

He then took his own life by stabbing himself in the chest.

It later emerged Baxter had a history of abusing and controlling his wife and had breached a domestic violence order against him weeks earlier.

Police also revealed they had been called to the family home in the past over domestic violence incidents.

Friends said Ms Clarke made the decision to leave her husband and move in with her parents in December, sending Baxter into a downward spiral.

During the time of Ms Brown’s death, she had been hiding from her partner and daughter’s father, Lionel Patea, a former Bandidos bikie, at a safe house and friends’ homes.

She had taken a domestic violence order against him just days earlier.

On September 8, 2015, the day of her murder, Ms Brown had just dropped off her three-year-old daughter Aria at daycare when Patea chased down her hatchback with a four-wheel-drive.

Patea ultimately rammed the back of Ms Brown’s car, forcing her down an embankment and trapping her inside the overturned vehicle.

He used the metal slab weighing 7.8kg taken from the side of the road to repeatedly bash her head, causing ‘non-survivable’ brain injuries.

Emergency operators listened helplessly as the mother cried for help – as more than a dozen ‘thumping’ sounds were recorded over the phone.

It was later revealed Patea had learned Ms Brown had been seeing another man and had threatened her in the days leading up to her death by holding a pair of scissors to her throat.

For two days after the attack Patea stopped her from seeing her daughter before she informed her boss, who took her to speak with police where she applied for a temporary protection order.

She also contacted a women’s refuge in her attempts to escape from the abuse.

The pair had been in a relationship for four years.

Ms Hinton is now advocating for harsher laws that will help protect women from obsessive and abusive partners.

The grieving mum was among the hundreds of people who rallied outside Parliament House in Brisbane last week calling for more action to protect victims.

‘We can all do something. Please don’t stand and watch – stand and listen,’ Ms Hinton said.

‘We need to come together as a whole, a community, a nation, a government.

‘Talk to your children, educate them. This is not right.’