Letters mother wrote for her son after she was diagnosed with breast cancer

A mother diagnosed with breast cancer wrote gut-wrenching letters to her one-year-old son and husband for them to read after her death.

Tarah Hastie, from Brisbane, told her son Chester to ‘give daddy a cuddle’ on his first day of school and said she would be ‘by his side watching him’ when he had his first child.

The 35-year-old wrote the moving letters for her loved ones to open at crucial stages of their lives in case she was not around to witness them.

She also told her husband Adam to ‘follow his heart’ whenever he felt lonely, frustrated or unsure of how to raise their son.

But eight years after she had her breast removed, Ms Hastie is in remission and has had another child, a daughter named Valerie.

She shared the letters she wrote with Daily Mail Australia as she campaigns for other women to get regular check-ups.

In the letter for her son to open when he had his first child, she wrote: ‘The joy you get from holding your child for the first time is indescribable. Meeting you was the greatest moment of my life.

‘Congratulations my darling, love them well, keep them safe and enjoy every moment you have together.’

She also wrote tips for her husband when he was feeling unsure, such as to hug Chester every day.

‘Teach Chester to follow his heart, and when you’re not sure, follow yours,’ she advised.

On Chester’s first day of school she asked him to hug his father extra tight because she knew it would be a tough day for him.

‘Today might be tough for daddy so make sure you give him a cuddle,’ she wrote.

Mrs Hastie found a lump on her breast while she was lying in bed in Brisbane after returning from living abroad in 2012.

She thought it was just a cyst and was not worried because doctors had told her all her life she had ‘lumpy breasts’.

But Mrs Hastie was told she had cancer and was rushed to meet with a surgeon about a mastectomy, where she was told she had aggressive cancer that fed on the estrogen on her body.

‘She told me I would need a mastectomy regardless if it had spread and that is when it really hit me,’ she told Daily Mail Australia.

‘This could claim my life, and that gave me the enormity of what this disease was.

‘I felt helpless because I didn’t feel sick and I didn’t look sick – I was fit and healthy. I never smoke or drank and exercised regularly. I felt so out of control.’

She said she immediately thought about Chester and what this would mean for him.

‘The thought I might not see him grow up was just heartbreaking. I just had that wave of emotion and feeling so lost,’ Mrs Hastie said.

‘In the days leading up to my surgery, which was only three days later, I began drafting letters to my son and making videos for him and my husband to help him navigate raising our son alone, because it was a very touch and go situation,’ she said.

She said Chester was around for a lot of her treatment – bar her chemotherapy – because they had to prepare him for the chance he would no longer have a mother.

‘We were telling him before the surgery “mummy won’t be able to pick you up, you’ll have to climb up on her lap” because I knew I would have a drain bag,’ she said.

‘Just in case he accidentally opened up my chest wall or something like that.’

She said the initial part was hard because he was so young.

‘As we got more into it, he seemed to think it was kind of cool because I had no hair and he could wear my wigs. I was also still showering with him when he was still young, so he could see the scar on my chest,’ she said.

‘It happened quite organically – he’s just grown up around it. We talk to him openly about mortality.’

She said she and her husband try to make him realise it’s not something to be scared of.

However, a lot of the illness was overwhelming for Mrs Hastie.

She recalled one particular moment that struck her as one of the worst during her battle with the illness.

‘I had really long blonde hair and as a woman it is so much of your identity,’ she said.

‘I woke up one day after my second round of chemotherapy and I went to my husband in the shower and asked him to shave it off.’

She said it had already felt like a waste of time and had been cut short.

‘As he helped me shave it off he was giving me words of affirmation like we will get through this but his voice was shaking,’ she said.

‘I was faced away from him – but when I got out of the shower and looked in the mirror for the first time I looked like a sick person.’

Doctors removed a 6.5cm tumour from her right breast, her breast tissue and all her lymphnodes due to three being cancerous during her mastectomy five days after diagnosis.

She embarked on chemotherapy, radiotherapy and hormone therapy for two years before doctors began to use the word remission.

Mrs Hastie eventually had her left breast removed and had a reconstruction on both.

She said there was a chance she would become infertile due to her treatment so she removed some of her eggs pre-chemotherapy.

There were also concerns about the pregnancy due to the increased estrogen that would be in her body, which the cancer fed on.

‘Within eight days of having the transfer of our last embryo, I knew something was different,’ she said.

‘I didn’t find out the gender. It was very different from being pregnant with Chester. I was pretty unwell.

‘It was really surreal for me because the last time something was growing inside me it was trying to kill me.’

She said she was nervous but tried to do her best to get through it and be healthy while doing it.

Then Valerie was brought into the world.

‘To find out she was a girl on the day she was born I just thought “this is why I need to fight the fight, because there is another girl in the world”,’ she said.

At the two year mark Mrs Hastie’s scans looked positive.

‘It’s still a really anxious time because the thought of ‘you didn’t think you were sick last time and you were”,’ she said

She said they never used the word cured but said it was looking really positive.

However during scans in 2019 her oncologist dropped in the word ‘cured’.

‘We bought a big bottle of champagne and drank the whole thing that night,’ she laughed.

‘Having had all those scans and having had a child since my diagnosis I feel pretty in the clear.’

Mrs Hastie is an advocate of the National Breast Cancer Foundation and has been since 2012.

On Thursday the foundation announced it’s goal to have zero breast cancer deaths by 2030, which they believe is possible with $100million in funding.

‘When I joined at the end of my diagnosed year the statistic was one in nine woman would be diagnosed with breast cancer and now it is one in seven,’ she said.

‘To me with increased diagnoses I think wouldn’t it be wonderful if in ten years time women have a diagnosis like mine and not have to think about having to connect with their children despite not being there.’

She said as a mother that is the worst possible thought.

‘In 2012 it was an inspirational goal and now it is possible. That, to me, is unbelievable’ she said.

‘It makes me happy knowing my children have a bright future, particularly when it comes to this disease that they’re possibly pre-disposed to.’

Mrs Hastie was recently found to have the Ataxia-Telangiesctasia mutated gene, which manipulates how cells grow and divides and can impact cancer.

She said there is a 50/50 chance this could be passed on to her children.

NBCF plans to spend the funding on personalised medicines, research on why certain patients don’t survive the five years, immunotherapies and predictive testing.

Professor Sarah Hosking, CEO National Breast Cancer Foundation Australia, said: ‘No-one should have to lose a loved one to this devastating disease and we are working tirelessly to change Australia’s future for the better.

‘Our research investments are made with a focus on our goal of zero deaths by 2030 and are guided by Australia’s leading breast cancer researchers and clinicians, as well as people affected by breast cancer.’