Lettuce planting base in Guizhou busy to meet market demand

A farmer displays a lettuce seedling at a planting base in Yuping Dong Autonomous County, Tongren, southwest China’s Guizhou Province, Feb. 29, 2020. In order to meet the market demand under the epidemic situation, the base has invested 1.5 million yuan (about 214,574 US dollars) to cultivate more than 4.3 million lettuce seedlings that can be planted on nearly 500 mu (about 33.33 hectares) of land. It is estimated that starting from the middle of April, a total of more than 1.7 million kilograms lettuce will be put into the market in succession. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)