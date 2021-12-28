Leveling up: Despite only accounting for a fifth of all jobs in England, London receives half of all foreign investment.

Leveling up: Despite only hosting a fifth of all jobs in England, London receives half of all foreign investment.

According to a Centre for Cities analysis of official figures, money poured into areas in need of leveling up tends to create lower-skilled work.

Even in areas with a lot of foreign investment, such as Sunderland with its Nissan plant, lower-skilled employment is more common because companies prefer to put higher-skilled jobs in areas with better qualified workforces, according to the Centre for Cities paper.

They’re even willing to pay a higher commercial rent to do so because they want access to more skilled workers and a network of similar businesses.

Nissan, for example, assembles cars in Sunderland but designs and engineers them in London and Oxfordshire, respectively.

As a result, providing incentives for foreign companies to relocate to places like Sunderland will not result in the creation of high-skilled jobs, according to the think tank.

Foreign firms are more productive than comparable UK firms, so their investment is likely to play a key role if the levelling up agenda is to bring greater prosperity outside of London and the south-east.

As a result, Boris Johnson should increase skills spending to 7% of GDP, as seen in Sweden.

Ministers could also provide tax breaks for skill investments, similar to how R&D tax credits are used to encourage investment in innovation, according to the report.

“To level up places outside the Greater South East, these places will need to attract not just more investment, but higher-skilled investment from foreign companies,” said Paul Swinney, director of policy and research at the Centre for Cities.

“The government’s current approach – providing subsidies to companies through Freeports – echoes Margaret Thatcher’s approach in the 1980s.

“However, history shows that this is not the best way to entice these businesses to come in.”

“That is why, when the levelling up white paper is released, addressing the long-term skills challenges of struggling places must be front and center.”

It follows the government’s flagship levelling up white paper being postponed last month.

Civil servants were ordered to tear up the paper and rethink the proposals, despite growing concerns that they would not be well received by the public.

