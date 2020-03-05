Leverkusen down Union Berlin 3-1 in German Cup

BERLIN, March 4 (Xinhua) — Bayer Leverkusen came from behind and progressed into the semifinals after beating 10-man Union Berlin on three second-half goals in the German Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Both sides staged a slow start into the clash as chances were a rare occurrence at both ends of the green.

Only Union were able to create two chances in the opening period as Anthony Ujah and Marius Bulter tested Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.

Leverkusen though controlled possession but lacked in penetration and ideas to challenge Berlin’s well-organized defence.

The quarterfinal tie eventually sparked to life before the break after Union broke the deadlock through Marcus Ingvartsen, who nodded home Bulter’s cross into the box following a fast break starting from Leverkusen’s territory.

After the restart, Leverkusen made some changes as coach Peter Bosz fielded Moussa Diaby, Mitchell Weiser and Karim Bellarabi.

The substitutions made an impact as Leverkusen gained the upper hand but also because Union’s Christopher Lenz received his marching orders after booking his second yellow card.

Leverkusen took advantage on their numerical advantage moments later as Bellarabi benefitted on Kai Havertz’ through ball to restore parity in the 72nd minute.

Union’s resistance was broken while Leverkusen continued on the front foot and grabbed the lead in the 86th minute when Charles Aranguiz headed home Kerem Demirbay’s corner to turn the tides.

To make things worse for Union, Leverkusen weren’t done with the scoring and added another goal to their lead as Diaby had an easy job to beat goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz after Bellarabi’s square pass in the dying seconds of the game.

“We are delighted that we advanced into the semifinals. We made some changes in the half time and improved our performance in the second half,” Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz said.

Elsewhere, Eintracht Frankfurt booked their berth in the last four as well after easing 2-0 past hapless Werder Bremen. Andre Silva and Daichi Kamada were on target for the “Eagles” and smoothed the way into the next round.

Both teams had to complete the game with ten-men after Filip Kostic committed a rude foul play to Omer Toprak, who was unable to continue and had to carted off the pitch under pain.

The draw for the German Cup semifinals will be held on Sunday. Defending champions Bayern Munich, fourth division-outfit Saarbrucken, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt will be in the draw bowl.