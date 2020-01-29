Levi Bellfield is stripped of prison privileges after brawling with two inmates

Serial killer Levi Bellfield has been stripped of his right to watch TV after getting into a fight with two inmates who were ‘taunting him about his past’.

Bellfield, 51, was put into lock down and also denied the prison privilege of wearing his own clothes at HMP Frankland, County Durham.

He ‘gets a lot of grief because he’s so notorious’, a source said.

They added: ‘It erupted into a fight pretty quickly and Bellfield got the better of it.

‘He was saying they were stupid to pick on him and got what was coming.’

The murderer, who now calls himself Yusuf Rahim and has converted to Islam, allegedly told friends that the inmates had chosen ‘the wrong bloke to have a go at’, according to the Sun.

One of the inmates was treated in the prison’s healthcare wing.

It comes just three months after Bellfield was found ‘minutes from death’ and seriously hurt in his prison cell. He was put on suicide watch.

Bellfield is serving a life sentence for the murder of Milly Dowler, 13, Marsha McDonnell, 19, and Amelie Delagrange, 22. He is also suspected of other killings.

He murdered Dowler after abducting her in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, in 2002.

He denied claims that he confessed to the killings of Lin and Megan Russell in Chillenden in 2001.

The murder of Surrey school-girl Dowler occurred six years after the attack on the Russells which saw Michael Stone convicted.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said an investigation into Bellfield’s other suspected crimes was closed in 2016 ‘as there was no evidence’.

The triple killer is serving the life sentence at Frankland, where fellow inmates include Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe and Soham murderer Ian Huntley.