Lewandowski can break Muller’s record, says Flick

WARSAW, April 3 (Xinhua) — Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has expressed his belief that striker Robert Lewandowski will manage to score over 40 goals this season to break the record set by the legendary Gerd Muller.

The Pole has found the net 25 times in 23 league games to set the average 1.09 goal per match. If the forward continues the momentum, he can beat the Mueller result, who scored 40 goals in the 1971/72 season. Bayern coach Hansi Flick believes that his player will set a new record.

“I think everything is possible. Remember how many goals Lewandowski has scored so far. He is a great player so he can do that,” Flick was quoted as saying by German press.

The team has won under Flick 18 of the 21 encounters and the Bavarians remain unbeaten in 2020 but the future of the German coach is still in doubt as he hasn’t extended his contract which is valid until the end of the season. However, the 55-year-old doesn’t want to discuss about his future.

“There are more important things right now. I do believe that the season will continue. I’m thinking positively. Although we will not start before May and we may have to play without an audience,” said the German in the interview for Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

Bundesliga competition was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak after 25 weeks. Bayern sit on the top with a four-point advantage over Borussia Dortmund.