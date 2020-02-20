Lewandowski is best striker in the world, says Dutch legend Gullit

WARSAW, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — The Dutch legendary Ruud Gullit praised Bayern Munich attacker Robert Lewandowski and said he believes the young talent Joshua Zirkzee can be the Pole’s successor one day at the Allianz Arena.

“Lewandowski is currently the best striker in the world. It will be difficult to replace him one day, but with Joshua FC Bayern has someone for the future. Hopefully he will get even more chances to prove his skills,” said the European champion from 1988.

“Joshua can learn a lot from Lewandowski. He sees how it’s done every day in training. I think he still has to improve his first contact, the ball control. Sometimes it jumps too far for him, but he must be able to hold the ball under pressure,” added Gullit.

When Zirkzee got chances from Hansi Flick in the first team, he met the expectations by scoring the important goals against SC Freiburg and VfL Wolfsburg. However, the young attacker is still a player of the second Bavarian team and plays regularly in the third league.

“It’s not the right place for him. If he can’t get his minutes due to rivalisation in the Bayern attack, it would be better for him to play in another club on loan. The most important thing for him is to play on the highest level and spending as much time on the pitch as he can,” said the former AC Milan player.