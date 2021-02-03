Lewandowski shocked by Poland coach dismissal

WARSAW, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Bayern Munich striker and Poland captain Robert Lewandowski said Tuesday that the decision of the Polish Football Association (PZPN) to sack coach Jerzy Brzeczek “was a shock” for him.

Poland have advanced to the delayed UEFA Euro 2020 tournament under Brzeczek, securing first place in their qualifying group. However, in January the Polish federation announced that the coach had been sacked.

“It was definitely a shocking decision, not only for me, but for everyone. It’s not a nice or pleasant situation for us. Let’s face it, the coach’s dismissal is also somehow a failure for the players. You have to be clear about it,” Lewandowski told Polish media.

Poland will play in the tournament under new coach Paulo Sousa. In the previous week, the Portuguese met Lewandowski to talk about the future of the team.

“For us it’s definitely a time to think about what we did wrong, or what we should do better, so as not to lead to such a situation the next time. We win and lose as a team,” the striker added.

Lewandowski is aiming for success with the national team to continue his momentum from a perfect 2020. Scoring 55 goals in 47 games last season, he inspired Bayern Munich to a clean sweep of domestic and European trophies, topped the scoring charts in both the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League, and was named FIFA Best Men’s Player of 2020.

“I have some trophies in Warsaw and in Munich. It’s not like I look at them every day and enjoy them. On the other hand, every time I enter the room with the awards I get shivers down my spine,” the Pole concluded. Enditem