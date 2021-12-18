Lewis Hamilton deserved to be knighted, but the people in charge of Formula One deserved to be slapped across the face.

The F1 bosses deserved to be slapped in the face, but Lewis Hamilton deserved to be knighted.

The Formula One world championship was won by Max Verstappen last weekend, as we all know.

However, as we all know, he did not.

No, seriously.

I haven’t been a big fan of Lewis Hamilton in a long time.

He appears to get all of his information from the far Left-wing fringes of social media, and he can’t seem to see how all of the woke stuff about environmentalism contradicts what he does for a living.

This is a man who would fight in a tank while wearing a peace symbol on his helmet.

Yet, after that heart-stopping final race, my opinion of him completely changed because, my God, he was so dignified.

He had to be fuming and depressed on the inside.

He smiled and congratulated Max Verstappen instead of moaning.

This week, he was knighted.

He deserved it just for that post-race interview.

Formula One’s officials, on the other hand.

That’s a different story altogether.

Because they are deserving of a smack on the bottom.

Sport, in my opinion, is at its purest when there are almost no rules at all.

The 100-meter dash is a good example of this.

Tennis is also good, and football is relatively pure, despite the governing body’s occasional confusion over what is and isn’t handball.

Formula One racing, on the other hand, has more regulations than the EU.

The rulebook governing what can and cannot be installed on cars is longer than the Beijing phone book.

That’s before we get into the racing rules and the issues they caused in the final stages of last weekend’s race in Abu Dhabi.

We know something is wrong when we are told that the safety car in the lap is covered by article 48.12 of the regulations.

Particularly when we discover that article 48.13 contradicts article 48.12 in certain circumstances.

And article 15.3 gives the race director complete freedom to do whatever he wants with the safety car.

Who can possibly remember all of these rules, and who can be expected to make a calm and rational decision on the last lap of the year’s final race, when the two leading drivers have the same number of points and millions of people are watching on TV?

It’d be like releasing a tiger into a televised courtroom and giving the jury two seconds to decide whether or not the defendant is guilty.

Probably, race director Michael Masi should have red-flagged the race after the Williams crash.

It would have been a five-lap do-or-die situation…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.