Lexi Reed, an Instagram star, has returned home after suffering organ failure and says she’s ‘happy to be alive’ as her GoFundMe campaign reaches (dollar)47,000.

Lexi Reed, an Instagram star who suffered organ failure, has returned home and says she’s ‘happy to be alive’ as her GoFundMe campaign reaches (dollar)47,000.

Lexi Reed, an Instagram star, has reportedly returned home after suffering organ failure in the hospital.

After being placed in a medically induced coma, the weight loss influencer said she is “happy to be alive.”

The 31-year-old was in the hospital recovering after becoming severely ill a few weeks ago and being unable to eat.

But, as she stated on her Instagram account, fatgirlfedup, she is now happy to be back at home.

“We Fall,” she captioned a photo she shared.

We’ve had enough of this.

We are unable to succeed.

We do, however, rise.

We’re going to get better.

“I’m back home and ready to overcome the next part of this part of my story,” she captioned.

“I’m grateful to be alive when it seemed impossible and I was unresponsive in the trauma room.”

“Thank you to everyone for the love I’ve received over the last month, which I’m already seeing today.”

Lexi says, “I adore you guys.”

Lexi announced a few hours later that she had set up a GoFundMe page to help her cover the medical expenses.

The goal of the fundraiser is (dollar)200,000, and it has already raised (dollar)47,000 so far.

“All I can feel right now is love, and I can’t help but cry,” she wrote.

“I am blessed because of four family members helping me get into the car and into the house with stairs, lifting me and my chair, family bringing over medical supplies and visiting because they couldn’t at the hospital, and everyone here.”

“Thank you to everyone who has offered to help; I have listened and will set up a GoFundMe if you wish.”

It comes after her husband Danny posted a picture of her in the hospital on her Instagram page, which has 1.2 million followers.

He stated that she had been sick for a few weeks and was unable to eat.

“She then began acting strangely, so I took her to the hospital, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit,” the post stated.

When his wife’s organs started failing, doctors put her in a medically induced coma and put her on a ventilator, Danny said.

“They also told me that if I had waited, she might have died,” he wrote.

“She is currently undergoing dialysis, is unable to walk, and is attempting to recover.”

Days before her hospitalization, Lexi posted an upbeat update to her Instagram page.

She and her husband are credited with losing a total of 407 pounds in two years.

On YouTube, the couple documented their incredible weight loss journey.

“I’m not sure about you, but I think after the…

