Lexi Reed’s weight-loss journey, which ended with her being placed in a medically-induced coma as her “organs failed.”

Lexi Reed’s weight-loss journey, which ended in a medically-induced coma as her ‘organs failed,’ is revealed.

LEXI Reed’s weight loss journey has been filled with ups and downs, as she lost over 300 pounds in less than a year and a half while also ending up in a medically induced coma.

Her journey has been documented on her Instagram account, fatgirlfedup, which has over 1.2 million followers.

Reed became famous after she and her husband, Danny, began documenting their journey in 2016.

Reed told People in a 2018 interview that the couple started their weight-loss journey after a friend challenged them to give up soda, alcohol, takeout, and cheat meals.

“We began cooking, meal planning, calorie counting, and reading nutrition labels.”

They lost a total of 407 pounds in two years.

Reed lost 312 pounds on his own.

Reed had skin removal surgery in 2019 to get rid of a lot of extra skin.

In a Transformation Tuesday post, she detailed the before and after of the surgery with two photos on her Instagram page.

On Instagram, she wrote, “Covered in scars in both photos, but both beautiful wounds from one hell of a fight.”

“Every step has been worth the fight to give this body the care it requires, from losing 312 pounds to having 7 pounds of skin removed in a 9-hour surgery.”

“Both girls are strong, and I’ve loved myself throughout my journey, especially the one who was brave enough to begin.”

Reed’s post also contained words of motivation and encouragement.

“We all have wrinkles, stretch marks, and cellulite, but that doesn’t mean we can’t live our lives or define who we are.”

“Don’t make a big deal out of something so minor.”

“Love yourself in every chapter of your journey, in whatever skin you’re in, and speak gently to yourself because you’re always listening!”

Reed’s husband, Danny, shared a post on her Instagram account on February 10.

Reed had apparently become ill and had been in the hospital since January 20.

Reed was photographed in a hospital bed, connected to a ventilator.

“I’m sorry for the late update,” the caption begins, “but I (@discoveringdanny and family) have been focusing on getting Lexi back to health.”

” Lexi was sick for a few weeks and couldn’t eat anything.

“She then began acting strangely, so I took her to the hospital, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit, put on a medically induced [coma], put on a ventilator, and told me that her organs were failing.”

“They also informed me that if I had waited, she might have died.”

“She’s on dialysis right now, can’t walk, and is trying to get back on her feet.”

