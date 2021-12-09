LGBT(plus) groups applaud the government’s decision to extend the ban’s consultation period until February 2022.

LGBT(plus) organizations applaud the government’s decision to extend the consultation period on the conversion therapy ban until February 2022.

For another eight weeks, the consultation on coercive attempts to change a person’s sexuality or gender identity will be open.

The Government’s consultation on banning so-called conversion therapy in England and Wales has been extended for an additional eight weeks, allowing more people to weigh in.

In October, the government proposed a new criminal offence, claiming that it would protect LGBT people in England and Wales, including children, within months by prohibiting coercive practices that attempt to change or suppress a person’s sexuality or gender identity through force.

However, Stonewall and other LGBT(plus) campaigners chastised ministers for holding the public consultation for only six weeks.

The original consultation period was set to end on Friday, with legislation expected to be introduced in the spring of 2022.

It is now scheduled to run until February 4, 2022.

Liz Truss, the minister for women and equalities, said the government was “absolutely determined” to enact a ban, but that it wanted to “hear all views on the best ways to do that.”

To cut through the dense terminology used in the consultation’s survey, the Equalities Office has also provided an easy-to-read version.

The proposed legislation’s critics argue that it should go even further and prohibit all conversion therapy.

Jayne Ozanne, a former government adviser on LGBT issues and a conversion therapy survivor, told me she welcomed the extension “with the understanding that the Government remains committed to bringing forward legislation in the spring of 2022.”

“Many have questioned why a consultation is necessary because they do not believe anyone is opposed to a ban,” she continued.

However, the publication earlier this week of a letter signed by over 500 clerics stating that they want to be able to continue to ‘pray the gay and trans away’ has shocked many people and prompted many to take action.

“As a result of this extension, they will be able to have a say as well, ensuring that LGBT(plus) people are protected in faith settings.”

According to the plans, using talking therapies to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity will be a new crime when committed against under-18s in all circumstances and adults who have not given fully informed consent.

Simply stating a religion’s teachings.

