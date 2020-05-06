Liaison group sent to Wuhan for next phase of COVID-19 control

17 SHARES Share Tweet

A newly-formed liaison group of the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19 on Monday arrived in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, for the next phase of epidemic prevention and control in the once hard-hit city.

Duties of the group include learning and reporting the epidemic control situation in Hubei and Wuhan, monitoring and urging the implementation of epidemic control measures, helping prevent the spread of the coronavirus and looking over how work, production and education resume.

Ding Xiangyang, deputy secretary-general of the State Council, and Yu Xuejun, deputy head of the National Health Commission, respectively serve as head and deputy head of the group.