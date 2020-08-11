Liaison office of China’s central gov’t in HKSAR says so-called US sanctions will become world’s laughingstock

The Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said Sunday that the recent so-called U.S. sanctions against some Chinese officials will eventually become the laughingstock of the world.

The hegemonic acts of the United States have drawn widespread, strong condemnation in Hong Kong and have been regarded as bullying and unreasonable by the mainstream public opinion, a spokesperson of the liaison office said in a statement, stressing that the Chinese people will not be intimidated and the so-called sanctions are nothing but a joke.

Officials of central government agencies responsible for Hong Kong affairs and of the HKSAR exercise governance in Hong Kong according to the Constitution and the Basic Law, and they are staunch defenders of Hong Kong’s overall interests and residents’ well-being, the spokesperson said.

It is truth-distorting and absurd for the United States to claim that the recent actions taken by China fundamentally undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy and democratic process, the spokesperson said.

The U.S. side, in league with Hong Kong’s opposition camp, challenged “one country, two systems” and the red line of national security in Hong Kong, plunging Hong Kong into prolonged disturbances, the spokesperson said, calling them the real destroyer of Hong Kong’s democracy, freedom and high degree of autonomy.

The U.S. politicians who tried to use Hong Kong to make trouble for China and stop China from further developing are doomed to fail, the spokesperson said, adding that those colluding with foreign forces will eventually pay the price.

The United States, always declaring that it upholds democracy and freedom and respects human rights and privacy, recently imposed unreasonable restrictions over and cracked down upon Chinese telecom businesses on the pretext of “data security of U.S. citizens,” and even intended to take away the assets of a Chinese tech firm by force and trickery, the spokesperson said.

When interfering in Hong Kong affairs this time, the U.S. government showed its hypocrisy and blatantly disclosed home addresses and personal information of Chinese officials on the U.S. Treasury Department website, the spokesperson said.

Such despicable acts infringing upon privacy have crossed the line politically and morally and only reveal its bullying and double standards more clearly to the world, the spokesperson said, adding the United States will have its moral bankruptcy at a faster pace.