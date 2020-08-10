Liaison office of China’s central gov’t in HKSAR voices support for counter-measure against so-called U.S. sanctions

HONG KONG, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — The Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) voiced strong support on Monday for the counter-measure against the United States by the Chinese foreign ministry.

A spokesperson of the liaison office stressed that no concessions will be made on major issues concerning China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, adding that the so-called sanctions against some Chinese officials by the U.S. Treasury Department are full of absurdity.

“The false claim that ‘the United States stands with the people of Hong Kong’ is a huge lie and joke,” the spokesperson said. “The way out for Hong Kong lies in the correct implementation of ‘one country, two systems’. Hong Kong’s future lies in being with its strong motherland.”

The spokesperson pointed out that after the announcement of the so-called sanctions, countless compatriots in the mainland and Hong Kong issued just calls against the United States, expressing strong condemnation and maximum contempt for its outrageous acts.

In the meantime, it has been noticed that a few representatives of the opposition in Hong Kong jump out eagerly, saying that the U.S. sanctions are “of great indicative significance,” “champagne will be opened tonight to celebrate,” or confidently announcing that “more sanctions will follow.”

“These people, with their undisguised arrogance, have once again confessed that they are the agents of the United States in Hong Kong and the pawns of the United States in messing up Hong Kong. These people have completely deviated from their own country and are completely on the opposite side of the 1.4 billion Chinese people, including all Hong Kong compatriots. They are bound to be nailed to the pillar of shame in history,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the clumsy performance jointly staged by the Hong Kong opposition and the anti-China forces in the United States has let more people recognize the deep connection between the anti-China forces in the United States and the chaos in Hong Kong after Hong Kong’s return to the motherland, and see clearly that the Hong Kong opposition’s purpose is to oppose China and create chaos in Hong Kong.

“People should really think about what attitude they should hold towards the interference of external forces in Hong Kong affairs. Hong Kong is a highly internationalized place with a special history, strong social tolerance, and rich and diverse cultures. However, this cannot be the reason why we blur the national boundaries or even stand on the wrong national position. We cannot be vague on the major issues of safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests,” the spokesperson stressed.

The spokesperson said the facts have proved that the U.S. brazen imposition of the so-called economic and political sanctions on Hong Kong under the pretext of the national security legislation only aims to create more chaos in Hong Kong and instigate a “color revolution.” For the United States, Hong Kong is “a beautiful sight to behold” only if it is plunged into long-term civil strife and turmoil in places like Ukraine, Iraq and Syria.

The spokesperson said that Hong Kong’s fate has always been closely linked with the motherland, and the rapid progress of China has provided a strong support and a broad stage for Hong Kong’s future development.

“As long as we make good use of the biggest advantage of ‘one country, two systems’, the biggest stage of the country’s reform and opening up, and the new biggest opportunity brought by the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development … Hong Kong will surely be able to prevail over its current difficulties, and will surely prosper and develop together with the increasingly powerful motherland,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson pointed out that the central government has always been concerned about Hong Kong and sincerely cares for Hong Kong compatriots.

“It is the guardian of Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability, the defender of ‘one country, two systems’ and the driving force behind Hong Kong’s historical turning point from chaos to governance. Hong Kong’s future and destiny are bound to be with its motherland.” Enditem