Liam Charles’ recipe for Easter simnel frangipane tart

The traditional Easter cake meets marzipan for a bake that’s the best of both worlds

Simnel cake is an Easter classic and, in my opinion, frangipane is an always classic. This recipe blends the two so they make a knockout version of each other. It uses staples and store-cupboard stalwarts, so even if this isn’t the Easter you’d imagined, hopefully some of the flavours will still be the same.

Simnel frangipane tart

Prep 30 min

Chill 30 min

Cook 45 min

Serves 8

For the pastry

260g plain flour

130g cold butter, diced

Zest of 1 lemon

1 tsp mixed spice

1 egg yolk

2 tbsp icing sugar

2 tbsp cold water

For the filling

180g butter, melted

180g light brown sugar

180g ground almonds

½ tsp almond extract

1 large egg

½ tsp ground mixed spice

½ tsp fine salt

100g dried mixed fruit

50g mixed peel

100g apricot jam

For the topping

100g icing sugar

3 tbsp water

¼ tsp almond extract

Yellow food colouring

Heat the oven to 190C (180C fan)/390F/gas 6. Blitz the flour, butter, lemon zest and mixed spice in a food processor until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. With the motor running, add the egg yolk, icing sugar and water until the pastry comes together. Tip on to a lightly floured surface, and quickly knead to make a smooth ball of dough. Flatten the pastry into a thick disc, wrap in clingfilm and chill for 30 minutes.

For the filling, combine the butter, sugar, ground almonds, almond extract, egg, spice and salt to form a smooth paste. Fold in the dried fruit and peel, then set aside until ready to use.

Take the pastry out of the fridge and roll out on a lightly floured surface to about 3mm thick. Lift into a fluted tart tin (20-22cm) and press it into the corners. Trim the excess pastry around the edges, making sure you leave a 1cm overhang. Line with baking paper and baking beans, then bake for 12 minutes. Remove the paper and beans and return to the oven for another five to seven minutes.

Lower the oven temperature to 170C (160C fan)/350F/gas 4. Remove the pastry from the oven and trim it to the height of the tin. Spoon the apricot jam on to the base and spread to the edges. Top with the filling, covering the jam.

Bake for 35 minutes, until the sponge is cooked and a skewer comes out clean. Cool in the tin for 20 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Meanwhile, make the topping. Sift the icing sugar into a bowl, stir in the cold water with the almond extract and a drop of yellow food colouring, then drizzle in a zigzag effect over the tart.