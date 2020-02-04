Liam Hemsworth packs on the PDA with model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks in Los Angeles

Liam Hemsworth has moved on from his ex-wife, Miley Cyrus, with Australian model Gabriella Brooks.

And on Monday, the Hunger Games star seemingly couldn’t keep his hands off his 23-year-old girlfriend while stepping in Beverly Hills.

The 30-year-old actor was seen packing on the PDA with Gabriella as they shared a passionate kiss outside a gym.

The affectionate display by Liam comes just one week after he finalised his divorce from Miley.

Liam dressed casually for the outing in a green hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and sneakers.

Meanwhile, Gabriella wore flared jeans, a white T-shirt and cream jacket.

Liam and Gabriella made things official last month when they were spotted kissing at the beach in Byron Bay.

‘Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella,’ a source told US Weekly. ‘His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him.’

It’s not Gabriella’s first famous boyfriend, as she previously dated The 1975 frontman Matthew Healy for four years.

Liam and Miley ended their eight-month marriage last week, with a judge officially approving their divorce papers.

He had filed for divorce in August 2019, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’, and the pair have since moved on with new partners.

Miley is now dating Australian musician Cody Simpson.