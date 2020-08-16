Liam Hemsworth Was ‘Hurt’ After Miley Cyrus Did This Following Split, Source Says

Liam Hemsworth was “hurt” after ex-wife Miley Cyrus immediately moved on with a new love interest shortly after they broke up, a report said.

Hemsworth and Cyrus tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in December 2018 but parted ways less than a year later. Shortly after their separation, Cyrus was photographed getting cozy with Kaitlynn Carter, and this apparently did not sit well with the actor.

“Liam kind of has a low opinion of Miley at this point. He was really hurt by their split,” the insider told Us Weekly.

“Miley and Liam haven’t talked much since their divorce,” the source added. “Liam was hurt by Miley moving on with new love interests shortly after they broke up.”

Cyrus’ fling with Carter lasted only for a month. She later moved on with Cody Simpson, but they also split earlier this month after 10 months of dating.

Following their split, Hemsworth was comforted by his family and friends, including his celebrity brothers, Chris Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth.

“[Liam ] has had the support of his family to help him move on,” the source said.

“Liam has been trying to be as private as possible and respectful about their relationship and breakup, and it’s a shame to him and his family that certain aspects about his and Miley’s relationship have been made public,” the insider added. “He’s a very traditional and good guy and was very hurt by the way specific instances played out in front of the world.”

In Cyrus’ recent interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, she confessed that she was also hurt by their separation. Unlike Hemsworth, however, Cyrus said people called her disloyal for moving on with someone new quickly when she was only trying not to get lost in her emotions.

The singer explained that she had also been brokenhearted at the time, even comparing their split to “death.”

“There’s no handbook about how to deal with heartbreak,” she said. “I feel like, as a woman, I was villainized for moving on. They made me seem like I was disloyal, which is so against my f—king character. You attack my f—king character, and my character is everything. It’s my foundation.”

At present, Hemsworth is happy with his girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, and the couple’s relationship is going strong, according to a source.

Cyrus, meanwhile, is single again after her split from Simpson, but the two remain good friends.