Liam Payne says thinking about Bear `brings home´…

Liam Payne has said thinking about his son Bear “really brings home” the sacrifices made by members of the Armed Forces.

The Strip That Down singer is father to two-year-old Bear with ex-partner Cheryl.

On the red carpet at the Sun Military Awards, which pays tribute to British servicemen and women, Payne said he “couldn’t imagine” being in their position.

The One Direction singer said it was “important” for people to make their own choices about joining the Armed Forces.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s obviously a huge risk and things are taken, we sorely need it in so many different ways, but at the same time, it’s a tough one.

“I mean, I don’t know how I’d feel about my son joining the military.

“I’d support him whatever but at the same time, it really brings it home for me when I think about my son and the sacrifice some of these families are making with their loved ones.

“It’s an amazing thing for them to do.”

He continued: “I just think so many more things these days mean different things now that you have a responsibility and a child.

“It’s a different thing and I couldn’t imagine putting myself in their shoes, so a lot of respect for them.”

Singers Payne and Cheryl got together in 2016 and became parents a year later, but split in 2018.

Ahead of the event at Banqueting House in Westminster on Thursday, Payne hailed servicemen and women for having “the most interesting stories”.

He told PA: “I think it’s so great that there is something like this, that is there for their recognition and the sacrifice they make for us.”

Payne was among a host of famous faces from entertainment and sport at the event, as well as Boris Johnson.

After almost bumping into the Prime Minister on the red carpet, Payne joked: “We nearly got a full on Brexit there, that would have been a different scenario, wouldn’t it.”