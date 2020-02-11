Liam Smith wants to end speculation over potential Kell Brook vs Amir Khan fight

Liam Smith wants to fight Kell Brook after the Sheffield fighter beat Mark DeLuca on his return to the ring at the weekend

Liam Smith wants to finally end all talk of a Kell Brook and Amir Khan clash by beating the Sheffield star in an all-British showdown.

Brook battered the brave but limited American Mark DeLuca as he got back in the ring after 14 months on Saturday.

The former IBF welterweight champion knocked out DeLuca in the seventh round after earlier flooring him in a one-sided demolition as he shook off the ring rust in style.

Ex-WBO light-middleweight champion Smith was ringside to cast an eye over Brook with the pair’s promoter Eddie Hearn keen to match the two with Khan now out of the picture.

Smith said: “I think it’s a massive fight in Britain.

“If you talk Brook v Smith then it kills off the Brook v Khan situation. People are bored of it now. I don’t think anyone will say Brook v Smith is a bad fight.

“It’s a fight I’ve wanted for a while. Kell Brook is on a level playing field with me now.

“He’s not getting a world title shot, he’s not a world champion now, the same as me.

“I’m not chasing him but I want the Kell Brook fight and then the Amir Khan fight is dead in the water.”

And the Scouser insists Brook is not the fighter he once was as he warned ‘The Special One’ he won’t be able to bully him like he did DeLuca.

He added: “I watch that, is he the fighter he was? Maybe not but I do feel he has got a lot left and I have a lot left.

“He used to be very good with southpaws and he missed a lot of shots he would usually land but you can say he has been out of the ring a long time.

“He marched forward in that fight but he’s not marching forward with me.

“He won’t have me sitting on the ropes for the first five rounds.

“I think I could bully him and throw him round the ring. Once DeLuca is hurt he is only surviving.

“I’m not trying to slate him, you might see a better Kell Brook against me but you’ll get more answers out of Kell Brook with me in front of him.”

Brook was happy with his performance as he became the first man to stop DeLuca.

He insists talking about Khan is a “waste of time” after failing to agree a fight with his bitter rival.

Hearn says he will only try to resurrect talks for that bout if Khan suddenly contacts him to say he is serious about taking it on.

“If he calls me tomorrow and says ‘Let’s talk’ then we can sit down,” said Hearn.

“But Khan has been too busy for years chasing a Manny Pacquiao fight and he still believes he will get that in the Middle East.”

Yorkshire’s Terri Harper became just the third British woman to win a world professional title when she outpointed Finn ace Eva Wahlstrom to claim the WBC super-featherweight title at Sheffield Arena on Saturday night.