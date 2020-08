A crane loads containers at a logistics base in Lianyungang, east China’s Jiangsu Province, Aug. 23, 2020. Lianyungang saw 370 China-Europe freight trains in the first seven months of 2020, up 43.97 percent year on year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the freight trains have played an important role in helping stabilize the international logistics supply chain. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)