Liaoning smashes Shenzhen to secure ninth straight CBA win

ZHUJI, China, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — O.J. Mayo led the game with 24 points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes as the Liaoning Flying Leopards eased past Shenzhen Aviators 117-103 on Wednesday, claiming their ninth straight and season’s 30th win after 33rd round in the Chinese Basketball Association league (CBA).

Both of the team’s shooters got hot at the beginning of the clash. The Shenzhen side hit nine 3-pointers in the first quarter, while Liaoning didn’t lose their rhythm in offense and led the the first quarter 34-33.

Liaoning focused on the defense in the second half and had a double-digit advantage in the midway thanks to an 11-0 run. The Aviators couldn’t find the pace only to see their rivals lead 65-53 in the halftime.

The second half saw Shenzhen try to fight back but failed to regain the initiative, who finally lost the game by 14 points.

“Six days out of the game, the team needs to gradually get back into rhythm,” Liaoning’s head coach Yang Ming said. “Our defense was not solid enough in the first quarter, but our guys did really well after that.” Enditem