Liaoning’s Zhang awarded CBA Rising Star of the Month

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Liaoning Flying Leopards forward Zhang Zhenlin won the CBA’s Rising Star of the Month award for January on Tuesday.

Boasting excellent athleticism, Zhang often scores spectacular slam dunks on court. The freshman achieved an average of 15.1 points, 1.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 steals over the last month.

Winners of the previous two editions are Sichuan Blue Whales small forward Zhu Songwei and Xinjiang Flying Tigers small forward Qi Lin.

Liaoning sit top of the CBA table with a win-loss record of 32-3 thanks to 11 consecutive victories, and take on their nearest challengers the Guangdong Southern Tigers on Wednesday. Enditem