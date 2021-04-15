Liaoning’s Zhao Jiwei wins CBA Defensive Player of Month

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) — Liaoning Flying Leopards guard Zhao Jiwei was named CBA’s Defensive Player of the Month for April on Thursday.

Zhao averaged 2.8 steals between the 46th and 56th round, as Liaoning conceded a league-best 101.1 points per 100 possessions down the stretch.

Zhao recorded an average of 13.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and league-high 2.9 steals in 51 matches this season.

Liaoning ranked second in the regular season with a 45-9 win-loss record. Enjoying a bye in the playoff first round, they await the winner between the Zhejiang Lions and the Jilin Northeast Tigers in the quarterfinals. Enditem