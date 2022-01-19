Lib Dems launch bid to oust Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab as voters abandon the Conservatives.

As voters abandon the Conservatives, the Liberal Democrats launch an attempt to depose Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab.

At the last election, the party came within 2,743 votes of unseating Mr Raab, and activists are hopeful that, with the Conservative Party wounded, they will come out on top this time.

The Liberal Democrats have launched an attack in Dominic Raab’s backyard, attempting to capitalize on public outrage over the lockdown parties at Downing Street.

Activists in Raab’s constituency of Esher and Walton, Surrey, one of the country’s most marginal seats, distributed leaflets headlined “Raab’s message to Boris: party on!” hours after the Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister appeared on morning news programs to defend his boss.

“Dominic Raab supports Boris Johnson and even sat next to him in support during Prime Minister’s Questions,” the leaflet says, quoting the Justice Secretary as saying he is “fully supportive” of the PM.

This London commuter belt seat was once synonymous with Tory heartlands, with streets lined with 4x4s, upmarket restaurants, and estate agents selling homes for seven figures.

However, it is now at the top of the Lib Dems’ target list due to a realignment of non-Conservative voters and demographic changes, which have seen a surge in Londoners moving to the suburbs during the pandemic.

The Prime Minister’s alleged “lies” enraged voters on the streets of Walton, the constituency’s main town.

Boris Johnson has denied lying to the House of Commons about allegations of rule-breaking in Downing Street.

“Raab is letting himself down, but I understand why he’s doing it,” Dave Charles, of Walton, said.

I don’t think much of him, but I don’t think much of any of the Tories at this point.”

“I was a Boris supporter, but to be continually caught out, it’s not OK,” he added. “It wouldn’t have been so bad if they had been honest in the first place and said, ‘look, this happened.”

Ali Boerboer, who was out shopping with his wife in a nearby mall, says the situation has made choosing a candidate “a difficult decision.”

“To the country, to the people, the Prime Minister is a liar,” he says.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

