Liberia records first COVID-19 death

MONROVIA, April 4 (Xinhua) — Liberia on Saturday recorded its first COVID-19 death, according to local health authorities.

A 72-year-old man who tested positive for the virus died early Saturday while receiving treatment, said Liberian health minister Wilhelmina Jallah.

Jallah told reporters in Monrovia, the country’s capital, that three new cases were confirmed the same day, increasing the number of positive cases in Liberia to 10.

Two laboratory technicians are among the three new cases, she said, adding contact tracing had already begun in order to test those who came in contact with the laboratory technicians.

A statement on Twitter by the National Public Health Institute of Liberia also indicated that among the total confirmed cases in the West African country, three had recovered. The country currently has only six active cases.

Information and culture minister Eugene Nagbe said the nationwide testing for the virus will commence next week.

This, Nagbe added, was important for Liberians “to follow health protocols for the safety of everyone.”