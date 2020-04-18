Libya: 1 civilian killed in attacks by Haftar militias

TRIPOLI

A civilian was killed, 19 others injured on Friday in attacks south of Libya’s capital Tripoli by militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Amin al-Hashemi, a spokesman for the Health Ministry of the Government of National Accord (GNA), told Anadolu Agency that one civilian killed and 11 others were injured in the rocket attack in al-Hashimiyya region.

Later in the day, eight more people were injured in a rocket attack by Haftar’s militias on a private hospital and its surroundings in al-Hadba al-Badri and Tariq Al-Sekka regions in southern Tripoli, spokesman for the Aid and Emergency Service Osama Ali at the GNA’s Health Ministry told Anadolu Agency.

On Friday morning, a doctor of the Tripoli University Hospital in Ain Zara died in another rocket attack by Haftar’s militias.

As part of measures against the novel coronavirus, a cease-fire came into effect on March 21. Despite this, Haftar’s militias have continued their attacks on the capital.

Libya has reported one death from the virus, 49 cases and 11 recoveries. The country recorded its first case of the coronavirus on March 24.

Tuesday marked a huge success for the GNA as it cleared 3,000 square kilometers of land occupied by Haftar’s militants following operations in western Libya.

The GNA has retaken seven towns and two cities from Haftar’s forces, including Sabratha and Surman, and controls the area along the country’s western coastline.

In the wake of this success, Haftar’s militias intensified their attacks south of the capital.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya, supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

The GNA has been under attack by Haftar’s forces since last April, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

* Writing by Zehra Nur Duz in Ankara