Libya: 3 warplanes belonging to Haftar militia downed

ANKARA

The UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Libya continued its Operation Peace Storm against the militia of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

An official source told Anadolu Agency on Friday, three warplanes belonging to Haftar’s militia were downed, while a number of military vehicles and ammunition were also destroyed since the start of the operation.

On March 27, GNA launched Operation Peace Storm in response to ongoing attacks by the militia

As part of the operation, the GNA forces targeted ammunition stores and armed vehicles belonging to the militia in Sirte city, northeastern Libya.

The Mitiga airport had been a regular target for Haftar’s forces, who were also violating a humanitarian cease-fire enforced on March 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya, supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

The GNA has been under attack by Haftar’s forces since last April, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

International efforts to reach a cease-fire have been stymied by Haftar’s side flouting the process.

*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara