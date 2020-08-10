Libya: Flights resume at Mitiga airport in Tripoli

TRIPOLI, Libya

Flights resumed at the Mitiga airport in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Sunday after a 4-month hiatus as part of the country’s efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Air navigation resumed at the airport after months of suspension due to the closure of air, naval and land border to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” airport director Lutfi al-Tabib told Anadolu Agency.

He said a flight operated by the Libyan government-owned Libyan Airlines was the first to take off from the airport to Istanbul.

Al-Tabib said airport authorities have taken all necessary preventive measures against the COVID-19.

On March 15, the Libyan Presidential Council declared a state of emergency across the country and closure of land and air entry points to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara