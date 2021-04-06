Libya forms reconciliation commission for social peace

TRIPOLI, Libya

Libya’s Presidential Council announced late Monday the creation of a National Reconciliation Commission which will serve to establish social peace.

The head of the Presidential Council, Mohamed al-Menfi, said the commission would establish justice among Libyans and create solidarity in the country. He was speaking during a press conference in the capital Tripoli which was also attended by the council’s vice presidents Musa al-Koni and Abdullah al-Lafi.

Al-Menfi did not provide further details on the structure or the activities of the commission.

On April 1, Al-Menfi met with Libyan experts to discuss the establishment of a national reconciliation commission.

The current Libyan House of Representatives is divided between lawmakers in Tripoli headed by Mohammad Siala and lawmakers in Tobruk headed by Aguila Saleh. There are currently no accurate figures on the number of members in each group due to individual resignations and deaths.

On Feb. 5, Libya’s rival political groups agreed in UN-mediated talks to form an interim unity government to lead the country to elections this December, designating a prime minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, and tasking him with forming a new government.

Libyans hope it will end years of civil war that have engulfed the country since the ouster and killing of strongman Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

*Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara