Libya: Haftar forces target ambulance in Misrata

TRIPOLI

Two paramedics were injured when an ambulance was targeted by renegade Gen. Khalifa Haftar forces in Libya’s Misrata city on Friday, a health official said.

The ambulance was targeted by “Kornet guided missile” in Abu Qerin area, Libya Al-Ahrar T.V. reported citing Health Ministry spokesperson Amin Al-Hashemi.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: warlord Haftar in eastern Libya, supported by Egypt and the UAE, and the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

Libya’s legitimate government has been under attack by Haftar’s forces since last April, and more than 1,000 people have been killed in the violence.

On Thursday, GNA launched an Operation Peace Storm in response to ongoing attacks by Haftar’s forces.

*Writing by Mahmoud Mohamed Barakat