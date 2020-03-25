Libya: Haftar militias target Tripoli airport

TRIPOLI

Militias loyal to Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar targeted Mitiga International Airport, the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) said in a statement on Monday.

“Five civilians were killed and six wounded since the deceptive announcement of Haftar’s spokesman about a false cease-fire,” said Mustafa al-Majei, spokesman for the GNA-led Burkan Al-Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) Operation.

“Militias targeted Mitiga International Airport with rockets and the shelling was still going on,” al-Majei said, noting the airport has been closed for a while due to Haftar forces’ assaults.

On Saturday, Ahmed al-Mismari, spokesman for the Haftar militias, welcomed a humanitarian cease-fire proposed by the UN and European countries over the coronavirus.

Haftar militias, however, continue their attacks.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in by Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya, supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

The GNA has been under attack by Haftar’s forces since last April, with more than 1,000 people killed in the violence.

*Bassel Ibrahim contributed to this report from Ankara